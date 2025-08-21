Next Article
Haryana soldier shot dead at home after previous assault
Baldev, a 20-year-old Agniveer who joined the Army this year, was shot dead in his sleep at his family's house on their farmland in Mandkola village, Palwal district on the night of August 20-21, 2025.
He had just come home on leave.
His family believes the murder was revenge by villagers who'd earlier attacked Baldev's uncle.
Accused still at large, police say they're searching
The accused from the previous assault—named by Baldev's family—are still missing.
Police have registered a murder case and say they're actively searching for those involved.
Inspector Ashwini Kumar assured that "the accused will be arrested soon," while Baldev's relatives hope for swift action and closure.