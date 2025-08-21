Haryana soldier shot dead at home after previous assault India Aug 21, 2025

Baldev, a 20-year-old Agniveer who joined the Army this year, was shot dead in his sleep at his family's house on their farmland in Mandkola village, Palwal district on the night of August 20-21, 2025.

He had just come home on leave.

His family believes the murder was revenge by villagers who'd earlier attacked Baldev's uncle.