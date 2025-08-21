Next Article
PM to inaugurate 3 Kolkata metro lines on August 22
Big update for Kolkata commuters: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating three fresh metro lines in the city on August 22.
These routes—Yellow Line (Noapara to Jai Hind/Biman Bandar), Green Line (Sealdah to Esplanade), and Orange Line (Beleghata to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay)—were all part of a vision first pitched by Mamata Banerjee back when she was Railway Minister.
Notably, Banerjee won't be at the event.
Banerjee's vision from her Railway Minister days
Back in the 2009-10 Railway budget, Banerjee reimagined metro routes and pushed for better city connectivity—like rerouting the Yellow and Green Lines and expanding plans for the Orange Line.
She also aimed high with upgrades for 101 railway stations nationwide. This latest metro boost is another step toward that goal.