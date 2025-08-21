PM to inaugurate 3 Kolkata metro lines on August 22 India Aug 21, 2025

Big update for Kolkata commuters: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating three fresh metro lines in the city on August 22.

These routes—Yellow Line (Noapara to Jai Hind/Biman Bandar), Green Line (Sealdah to Esplanade), and Orange Line (Beleghata to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay)—were all part of a vision first pitched by Mamata Banerjee back when she was Railway Minister.

Notably, Banerjee won't be at the event.