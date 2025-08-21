Nagaland, Assam agree to jointly develop disputed area belt
Nagaland's Neiphiu Rio and Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma have agreed to jointly carry out all activities in the Disputed Area Belt (DAB), which is spread across several sectors of the 512-km Assam-Nagaland boundary that's been a hotspot for border clashes and tension.
This move follows a recent eviction drive targeting illegal immigrants in the region, which has long suffered from overlapping land claims.
Leaders choose dialogue over discord
This joint approach comes after Assam acted solo with plantation work in the DAB, sparking new friction between the states.
By teaming up, both governments aim to prevent future conflicts and keep things peaceful while their Supreme Court case over who owns what is still ongoing.
For young people from either state—or anyone watching how inter-state disputes play out—this is an example of leaders choosing dialogue over discord.