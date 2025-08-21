Next Article
Meerut toll plazas now salute, offer water to army vehicles
After a video of toll staff assaulting Army soldier Kapil on August 17 went viral, things have changed at Meerut toll plazas—staff are now saluting Army vehicles and offering water to soldiers.
The shift comes as a response to widespread outrage and calls for more respect toward servicemen.
NHAI fined the toll operator ₹20 lakh
The video showed Kapil being pinned and beaten by several toll workers, leading police to arrest eight people involved.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) fined the toll operator ₹20 lakh and began steps to end their contract.
Local villagers also protested by vandalizing the plaza, pushing authorities to keep a closer watch so incidents like this don't happen again.