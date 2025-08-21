UP: Man chases, kills sister-in-law, nephew over farmland dispute

Ramraj had previously assaulted Ramawati over land issue

Police have registered a murder case against four people linked to the incident.

Ramraj and his family are currently on the run, with multiple police teams searching for them.

The victims' bodies have been sent for post-mortem exams, and security in the village has been increased to keep things calm.

Family members shared that this wasn't the first time tensions boiled over—Ramraj had assaulted Ramawati five years ago over the same land issue, which was settled by a village panchayat back then.