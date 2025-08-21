UP: Man chases, kills sister-in-law, nephew over farmland dispute
In Amethi's Rudauli village, a family feud turned tragic on Thursday morning.
Ramraj (36) allegedly murdered his widowed sister-in-law Ramawati (45) and her son Akash Maurya (20), chasing them into a field and attacking them with an ax.
The violence reportedly stemmed from a long-running dispute over just 1.5 bigha of farmland, with Ramraj accusing Akash of damaging the land with pesticides.
Notably, Ramawati had pleaded with the village head's brother to get her complaint filed at the police station shortly before the attack.
Ramraj had previously assaulted Ramawati over land issue
Police have registered a murder case against four people linked to the incident.
Ramraj and his family are currently on the run, with multiple police teams searching for them.
The victims' bodies have been sent for post-mortem exams, and security in the village has been increased to keep things calm.
Family members shared that this wasn't the first time tensions boiled over—Ramraj had assaulted Ramawati five years ago over the same land issue, which was settled by a village panchayat back then.