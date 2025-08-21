Lucknow leaders want to name roads after India's 2nd astronaut India Aug 21, 2025

Lucknow's city leaders are thinking of naming a Triveni Nagar road after Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India's second astronaut, and another in Indira Nagar after late scientist Ram Baksh Singh, known for his work in biogas tech.

These ideas are part of 34 proposals up for discussion at the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) executive committee meeting on August 22, 2025.