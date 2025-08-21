Lucknow leaders want to name roads after India's 2nd astronaut
Lucknow's city leaders are thinking of naming a Triveni Nagar road after Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India's second astronaut, and another in Indira Nagar after late scientist Ram Baksh Singh, known for his work in biogas tech.
These ideas are part of 34 proposals up for discussion at the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) executive committee meeting on August 22, 2025.
Suggestions still pouring in
A 12-member LMC committee is sorting through all the naming suggestions before sending their shortlist to the full municipal house later this month.
Chief Engineer Mahesh Chandra Verma shared that more ideas are still coming in from local reps and the mayor's office.
Addressing civic issues
Besides honoring hometown heroes, the LMC meeting will tackle everyday issues—like fixing rain-damaged roads, unblocking drains, regulating vending zones, repairing streetlights, and cracking down on slow property paperwork.
It shows city leaders are listening to residents and aiming for real improvements around Lucknow.