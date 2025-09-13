Haryana to launch 15-day health campaign on PM Modi's birthday
Starting September 17, 2025—Prime Minister Modi's birthday—Haryana is rolling out a 15-day campaign called "Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan" to make women's health a priority.
The program, launched by Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Rohtak, runs till October 2.
What to expect?
Expect free health checkups for women at kiosks and over 120 special camps across the state, covering everything from gynecology and pediatrics to eye care and psychiatry.
There'll be free spectacles for 75,000 people, new obesity clinics, nearly 700 blood donation drives, nutrition awareness events, immunization weeks for moms and kids—and even a tree-planting drive with 50,000 saplings at healthcare centers.
It's all about making healthcare more accessible (and greener) for Haryana's women and families.