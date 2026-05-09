Haryana's Anil Vij says Vande Mataram singing should be compulsory India May 09, 2026

Haryana's Anil Vij has said singing Vande Mataram should be compulsory if one wants to live in India, putting it on the same level as the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana.

This came after AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi argued that Vande Mataram can't be compared to the anthem.

Vij described Vande Mataram as the national song.