Haryana's Anil Vij says Vande Mataram singing should be compulsory
India
Haryana's Anil Vij has said singing Vande Mataram should be compulsory if one wants to live in India, putting it on the same level as the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana.
This came after AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi argued that Vande Mataram can't be compared to the anthem.
Vij described Vande Mataram as the national song.
Anil Vij says BJP wave nationwide
Vij also sounded upbeat about the upcoming municipal elections in three Haryana districts, saying there's a "BJP wave" across India right now.
He pointed to Bengal and Assam as proof that old political barriers are falling.
Looking toward Punjab's 2027 Assembly polls, Vij saw Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's criticism of BJP as a sign that Mann feels pressure with BJP gaining ground.