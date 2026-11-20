Rajasthan HC denies IAS officer interim protection in corruption case
What's the story
The Rajasthan High Court has denied interim protection to senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Shikhar Agrawal from the Anti-Corruption Bureau's (ACB) investigation. The ACB is probing the alleged purchase of 64 villas and cottages from Ananta Resorts, a private resort company owned by Goyal Fashions Pvt Ltd. The properties were reportedly bought in the names of Agrawal, his wife, IPS officer Prashakha Mathur, their two sons, and other family members.
Legal proceedings
Next hearing scheduled for December 18
Justice Anil Kumar Upman of the Rajasthan High Court issued notices to the state government on Agrawal's petition against the ACB probe.
The court has given three weeks for a response from the government and scheduled the next hearing for December 18.
Agrawal's lawyer argued that he was being falsely implicated and sought protection from any further action, including FIR registration.
Investigation update
If arrest feared, apply for anticipatory bail: Justice Upman
The ACB has already registered an FIR against Agrawal and the directors of Goyal Fashions Pvt Ltd, Mukund Saran Goyal, and Sanjay Goyal.
Justice Upman suggested that if Agrawal feared arrest, he should apply for anticipatory bail.
Advocate General Rajendra Prasad sought more time to file a reply on behalf of the state government.
The court decided not to stay the ACB's investigation until after the government's response.
Property purchases
Sons purchased 24 villas at Ananta resort in Jaipur
Weeks before the ACB registered an FIR against Agrawal, his sons allegedly purchased 24 villas at Ananta resort in Jaipur for ₹2.64 crore.
The villas were bought at ₹11 lakh each, far below the brochure price of ₹59 lakh.
This brought the total number of properties acquired by Agrawal and his family to 64 over two-and-a-half years.
Allegations detailed
ACB is examining official decisions from 2006 to 2026
The FIR accuses Agrawal of misusing his position for nearly two decades to benefit Goyal Fashions Pvt Ltd, which runs Ananta Resorts, in return for financial gain for himself and his family.
The ACB is examining official decisions from 2006 to 2026 during which Agrawal held key government positions, including Udaipur district collector and additional chief secretary (industries).
The FIR details three rounds of acquisitions, including 20 cottages at Bujhda resort bought in October 2023 for ₹15 lakh each.
Regulatory impact
Regulatory changes helped Goyal Fashions Pvt Ltd overcome hurdles
The FIR also mentions that regulatory changes helped Goyal Fashions Pvt Ltd overcome hurdles.
During Agrawal's tenure as RSPCB chairperson, the board revised its checklist for Consent to Establish and Consent to Operate on August 28, 2023.
These changes removed requirements for land conversion documents and forest department no-objection certificates, benefiting resorts near forest areas like Sariska Tiger Reserve.