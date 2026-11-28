Health officials hold CPR training at Sabarimala amid visitor surge
With Sabarimala temple seeing a huge surge in visitors, health officials are stepping up safety measures.
On November 27, they organized CPR and lifesaving training at key spots like Sannidhanam and Pamba to help people handle emergencies, especially heart issues, on the tough trekking routes.
G Jayadev inaugurates Sabarimala training
The sessions also taught first aid basics, artificial respiration, how to respond to snake bites, and ways to prevent infectious diseases.
Special Officer G Jayadev inaugurated the program.
With 76,085 pilgrims arriving in one day and several medical incidents already reported, these efforts are all about making sure everyone has a safer pilgrimage experience.