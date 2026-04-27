Heatwave alert pushes Delhi-NCR schools to revise timings, advance vacations

As a severe heatwave continues to grip several parts of India, schools in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) have changed their timings and advanced summer vacations. The decision is aimed at minimizing students' exposure to extreme daytime heat. In Noida and Greater Noida, all schools have been directed to change their timings from 7:30am to 12:30pm from Monday.

Safety measures Delhi implements Heat Wave Action Plan 2026 In Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered the implementation of the Heat Wave Action Plan 2026. The plan includes mandatory hydration breaks every 45-60 minutes and suspension of outdoor activities between 11:00am and 4:00pm. Schools have also been asked to provide ORS solutions to students before they leave for home.

Vacation schedule IMD predicts maximum temperatures to remain between 43-45 degrees Celsius Summer vacations in most government and aided schools are likely to start from May 11, 2026. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted maximum temperatures in Delhi-NCR to remain between 43 and 45 degrees Celsius for the next two days. Authorities have warned that students are more vulnerable to heat exhaustion and dehydration during peak hours (12:00pm-3:00pm).

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Nationwide measures Schools in Patna, Dehradun, and Rajasthan also take measures In Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Ghaziabad, schools will now function from 7:30am to 12:30pm. In Patna, Bihar, schools for Classes 1-8 will operate till 11:30am in view of the prevalent weather conditions. In Uttarakhand, Dehradun district has ordered all schools to remain closed from Monday, April 27. Rajasthan's Sikar district has revised timings for pre-primary to Class 8 students from 7:30am to 11:30am.

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