IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of Bihar, Northeast
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted active monsoon conditions across northern, eastern, and northeastern India on Saturday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, and parts of West Bengal. Thunderstorms with lightning are likely in parts of the Northeast and Bihar, and gusty winds are likely over Gangetic West Bengal. Meanwhile, isolated heatwave conditions may return to Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.
Rain forecast
Heavy rainfall expected in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi
The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall in Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi. The weather department said that isolated areas of Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Other states like Arunachal Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and parts of Delhi-NCR are also on the radar for heavy rains.
Monsoon activity
Widespread rainfall expected in eastern India
The southwest monsoon continues to be active over large parts of India. Widespread rainfall is expected in the Himalayan region, eastern India, and the Northeast. Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim are also likely to receive widespread rainfall. Fairly widespread rainfall is expected over Bihar and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, while isolated scattered rains are likely in central India, including Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and peninsular India.
Weather forecast
Fairly widespread rainfall likely over northeastern states
The IMD's forecast suggests that monsoon systems will continue to influence weather patterns across eastern, northeastern, and parts of western India. States like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Goa, coastal Karnataka, and Uttarakhand are likely to witness widespread or fairly widespread rainfall over the coming days. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50km/h are also expected over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, East Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Jharkhand.
Weather contrast
Isolated heatwave conditions may return to coastal Andhra Pradesh
Despite the widespread monsoon showers, isolated heatwave conditions are still likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. This highlights contrasting weather patterns across India, with some regions experiencing unusually high temperatures while others remain under monsoon conditions. The IMD's forecast indicates that rain-bearing systems will continue to influence weather across eastern and northeastern parts of India through much of the coming week.