Thunderstorms with lightning are likely in Bihar

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of Bihar, Northeast

By Snehil Singh 09:54 am Jul 12, 202609:54 am

What's the story

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted active monsoon conditions across northern, eastern, and northeastern India on Saturday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, and parts of West Bengal. Thunderstorms with lightning are likely in parts of the Northeast and Bihar, and gusty winds are likely over Gangetic West Bengal. Meanwhile, isolated heatwave conditions may return to Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.