IMD warns of renewed heatwave conditions in north, central India
What's the story
North and Central India are set to witness a fresh bout of intense heat from Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave conditions over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. After a brief respite with thunderstorms and rain, hot weather is returning across Delhi and other northwestern states. Temperatures are likely to rise further in the coming days.
Temperature forecast
Gradual rise in temperatures across northwest India
The IMD has predicted that maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius across northwest India till mid-week. However, a drop of 2-4 degrees Celsius is expected thereafter. In Delhi, partly cloudy skies and strong surface winds are expected on Monday despite high temperatures. The maximum temperature is likely to hover between 41°C and 43°C and could go up to around 44°C in the coming days.
Regional impact
Heatwave conditions likely in these states
Apart from Delhi, heatwave conditions are likely over Punjab, Haryana, west Rajasthan, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh may also witness abnormally high temperatures. West Rajasthan is particularly vulnerable, with heatwave conditions likely to continue for several days. Temperatures are expected to rise in Punjab, Haryana, and adjoining plains due to limited rainfall activity.
Monsoon impact
Intense monsoon activity over southern India
Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has brought heavy rainfall activity in southern and northeastern India. The IMD has predicted widespread rainfall over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Lakshadweep, and parts of Northeast India. Extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across Kerala and parts of Karnataka in the coming days.
Northeast forecast
Heavy rains expected in northeastern states
In the Northeast, widespread rainfall is likely across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places in these regions. The IMD's forecast indicates that while north and central India brace for heatwave conditions, southern and northeastern parts of the country will continue to witness intense monsoon activity with heavy rains.