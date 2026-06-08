IMD warns of renewed heatwave conditions in north, central India

Temperature forecast

Gradual rise in temperatures across northwest India

The IMD has predicted that maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius across northwest India till mid-week. However, a drop of 2-4 degrees Celsius is expected thereafter. In Delhi, partly cloudy skies and strong surface winds are expected on Monday despite high temperatures. The maximum temperature is likely to hover between 41°C and 43°C and could go up to around 44°C in the coming days.