India weather: Western disturbance to bring rain, cool temperatures

India is currently experiencing a dramatic weather shift, with some states expected to witness heavy rainfall while others are under a severe heatwave. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has attributed this change to a western disturbance that could provide relief to North India. Starting April 28, rain and thunderstorms are expected to hit the northwestern parts of the country, possibly leading to heavy rainfall and strong winds in certain areas.

Ongoing heatwave Heatwave continues in Delhi, UP, Rajasthan, Punjab Meanwhile, large parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi are still reeling under a heatwave. Temperatures have been touching mid-40s degrees Celsius, with Banda in Uttar Pradesh recording a scorching 46.6°C. Delhi is also hotter than usual, with yellow warnings issued as daytime temperatures soar above seasonal averages. The IMD has advised people to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours due to the extreme heat conditions.

Power surge Power demand hits all-time high amid extreme heat The intense heat has also pushed India's power demand to an all-time high of 256.11GW as households and offices seek cooling solutions. This surge in power demand highlights the widespread and severe nature of the ongoing heatwave across India. The IMD has issued yellow alerts for Kerala's Palakkad and Kollam districts due to hot and humid conditions, while Tamil Nadu is also experiencing prolonged coastal heat with temperatures above 38°C.

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