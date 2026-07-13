Heavy monsoon flash floods hit Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district India Jul 13, 2026

Heavy monsoon rains triggered flash floods in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district early Monday, flooding villages and damaging key infrastructure.

Parsi Parlo and Damin were among the hardest hit, with bridges washed away and roads cut off, making it tough for people to get help or move around.