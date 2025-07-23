Next Article
Heavy rain alert in Gujarat till July 29
Heads up, Gujarat! The IMD says heavy to very heavy rain is on the way till July 29, thanks to an active monsoon.
Orange alerts are out for six districts on different days—so places like Panchmahal, Dahod, Chhota Udepur, Banaskantha, Mehsana, and Sabarkantha should stay alert.
Fishermen told to stay away from sea
This much rain means a real risk of flooding and tough conditions in low-lying areas.
Some coastal and southern spots already got drenched this week.
Fishermen have been told to avoid the sea until July 26 for safety.
Over 4,200 people have already been moved from risky zones since June—so if you're in an affected area, it's smart to keep an eye on updates and take care.