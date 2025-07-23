Heavy rain alert in Gujarat till July 29

Fishermen told to stay away from sea

This much rain means a real risk of flooding and tough conditions in low-lying areas.

Some coastal and southern spots already got drenched this week.

Fishermen have been told to avoid the sea until July 26 for safety.

Over 4,200 people have already been moved from risky zones since June—so if you're in an affected area, it's smart to keep an eye on updates and take care.