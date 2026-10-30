Cyclone Arnab remnants to bring heavy rain, storms across India
What's the story
India is likely to witness heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and hailstorms on Friday due to the remnants of Cyclone Arnab. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Bihar and heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Northern India will also witness unsettled weather with thunderstorms and strong winds expected in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).
Weather forecast
Heavy rainfall expected in Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, Bengal
The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Bihar on Friday.
East Uttar Pradesh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also likely to receive similar weather conditions.
Jharkhand and Uttarakhand may witness isolated heavy rainfall, while Odisha could see thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds.
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also likely to receive heavy rainfall, with thunderstorms and squally winds expected in some areas.
Northern weather
Hailstorms likely in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh
The IMD has also forecasted hailstorms at isolated places over East Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, and West Uttar Pradesh.
Thunderstorms with gusty winds of 50-60km/h are likely at isolated places over Delhi, Haryana, and Chandigarh.
These weather conditions are expected to continue due to the remnants of Cyclone Arnab, which crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast before weakening over land.
Cyclone's aftermath
Depression weakens into low-pressure area
The IMD said that the depression was over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining south Odisha on Thursday morning.
The storm was moving northwards and was expected to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining northwest Odisha by Thursday evening.
A low-pressure area is a region where atmospheric pressure is relatively low, encouraging air to converge and rise, potentially producing clouds and rainfall.
Future forecast
Another low-pressure area forms over south Andaman Sea
The IMD has also identified a separate low-pressure area over the south Andaman Sea and neighboring regions.
This system is likely to move west-northwestward and may develop into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas in the coming days.
These weather systems are expected to keep rainfall activity going across parts of eastern and southern India into next week, even as conditions gradually change across other regions.