Cyclone Arnab remnants to bring heavy rain, storms across India

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Bihar on Friday.

East Uttar Pradesh and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also likely to receive similar weather conditions.

Jharkhand and Uttarakhand may witness isolated heavy rainfall, while Odisha could see thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also likely to receive heavy rainfall, with thunderstorms and squally winds expected in some areas.