Monsoon reaches South India, heavy rainfall expected in Kerala, Karnataka
What's the story
The southwest monsoon has reached South India, bringing widespread rainfall to southern and coastal regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that the monsoon arrived in Kerala on Thursday and has since progressed into parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Goa. The IMD has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall across Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu as the weather system intensifies.
Weather alert
Extremely heavy rainfall expected in isolated areas of Kerala
Isolated areas in Kerala are likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday, which could lead to waterlogging in low-lying urban areas. Residents have been advised to stay updated with local weather alerts as the intensity of the downpour is expected to increase. The monsoon's northward movement continues to maintain active rainfall patterns across southern India.
Heatwave conditions
Thunderstorms likely in north India due to western disturbance
While the south is under the monsoon's influence, north and central India are still reeling under pre-monsoon heat. A western disturbance is causing active thunderstorms across the north. Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and parts of Rajasthan can expect light to moderate rain with gusty winds today. However, northwest India may see a rise in temperatures after this spell of storms passes.
Heatwave forecast
Heatwave conditions to prevail in parts of Bihar, UP
Parts of Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience heatwave conditions in the coming days. A heatwave is defined as a period of excessively hot weather that may be accompanied by high humidity. Daytime temperatures in these regions usually range between 34 and 39 degrees Celsius, making it essential for residents to stay hydrated with water and traditional cooling drinks like buttermilk.
Weather updates
IMD issues weather updates for farmers, city dwellers
The IMD is continuously monitoring these weather changes and providing updates to help farmers and city dwellers prepare for the upcoming conditions. Official bulletins are available for specific districts to keep residents informed about potential weather impacts. The southwest monsoon's arrival in South India marks a significant change in the country's seasonal climate, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat.