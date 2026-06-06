Monsoon reaches South India, heavy rainfall expected in Kerala, Karnataka

Heatwave forecast

Heatwave conditions to prevail in parts of Bihar, UP

Parts of Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience heatwave conditions in the coming days. A heatwave is defined as a period of excessively hot weather that may be accompanied by high humidity. Daytime temperatures in these regions usually range between 34 and 39 degrees Celsius, making it essential for residents to stay hydrated with water and traditional cooling drinks like buttermilk.