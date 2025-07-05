Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Heavy rainfall predicted for West Bengal
Heads up—IMD has issued a heavy rain alert for several districts in West Bengal, thanks to a low-pressure area over the Gangetic region.
Places like Purulia, Jhargram, and Paschim Medinipur could get soaked with 7-20cm of rain.
Other districts—including Paschim Bardhaman, Purba Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, and Bankura—are also on the list.
Sub-Himalayan spots like Darjeeling and Kalimpong are bracing for downpours till July 10.
TL;DR
Basirhat just got 102mm rain in 1 day!
This much rain means possible flooding and travel disruptions—Basirhat just got 102mm in one day!
Odisha is under orange and yellow alerts too until July 9.
If you're out and about or have plans in these areas, it's smart to keep an eye on updates (and maybe carry an umbrella).