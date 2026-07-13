Heavy rains cause floods and landslides in Arunachal Pradesh
India
Heavy rains triggered severe floods and landslides in Arunachal Pradesh, affecting more than 97,000 people across 425 villages.
Seven people have sadly died and 29 are injured.
The government is working to assess the damage and get help to those who need it most.
Arunachal Pradesh roads bridges schools damaged
Floods have washed away bridges, blocked highways like NH-13, and left schools underwater, forcing classes to stop.
One hundred 50 roads, 19 bridges, hundreds of water supply systems, electric poles, and power lines have been damaged.
Farmlands have not been spared either.