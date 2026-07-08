Heavy rains flood Karnataka's Belagavi district, 16 villages cut off
Heavy rains just flooded Karnataka's Belagavi district, leaving 16 villages cut off and damaging loads of kharif crops.
With six rivers overflowing, Dudhganga, Vedganga, Hiranyakeshi, Ghataprabha, Malaprabha, and Markandeya, and the Krishna basin on alert for possible flooding, entire areas are underwater, and officials are now on alert for more trouble as they identify nearly 300 villages where relief centers can be set up.
Bridge-cum-barrages submerged after Maharashtra water release
10 bridge-cum-barrages have gone under, making it even tougher for people to get in or out of affected spots.
The situation got worse after Maharashtra released more water upstream, so local teams are setting up relief centers and getting rapid response crews ready.
Crop loss surveys will kick off soon to help farmers bounce back from all this damage.