Next Article
Heavy snowfall grounds all flights in Leh; airlines issue travel alerts
India
Leh airport came to a standstill this Monday after heavy snowfall forced all flights to be suspended.
Temperatures dropped to a freezing -9.6°C, and both IndiGo and SpiceJet have advised travelers to expect delays, recommending everyone check their flight status before heading out.
Flight disruptions spreading beyond Leh
IndiGo says they're keeping an eye on the weather and will restart flights once it's safe—affected passengers can rebook or get refunds.
Meanwhile, Bhopal and Udaipur are also facing low visibility issues, with earlier warnings for cities like Hyderabad, Ranchi, Agartala, Dehradun, Guwahati, and Bhubaneswar.
If you're flying soon, be ready for possible delays across these spots too.