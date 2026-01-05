Heavy snowfall grounds all flights in Leh; airlines issue travel alerts

Flight disruptions spreading beyond Leh

IndiGo says they're keeping an eye on the weather and will restart flights once it's safe—affected passengers can rebook or get refunds.

Meanwhile, Bhopal and Udaipur are also facing low visibility issues, with earlier warnings for cities like Hyderabad, Ranchi, Agartala, Dehradun, Guwahati, and Bhubaneswar.

If you're flying soon, be ready for possible delays across these spots too.