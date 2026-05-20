Heavy Uttarakhand rains leave over 10,000 pilgrims stranded near Kedarnath

SDRF, police and NDRF respond quickly

SDRF teams, led by Sub-Inspector Ashish Dimri and supported by police and NDRF, jumped into action right away.

District Magistrate Vishal Mishra kept tabs via video calls, urging everyone to focus on safety while speeding up repairs.

Thanks to heavy machinery working overnight, pedestrian access was restored within half an hour and stranded pilgrims were moved to safer spots.

Officials are reminding travelers to follow weather updates and avoid spreading rumors that could cause panic.