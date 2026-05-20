Helicopter carrying Badrinath pilgrims lands in Tehri field, all uninjured
India
A helicopter flying pilgrims from Badrinath to Dehradun had to make an emergency landing in Tehri, Uttarakhand, on Wednesday morning after hitting rough weather.
The chopper's tail clipped a power line during descent, but all seven people on board, including the pilot, walked away without injuries and landed safely in a field.
Authorities cite turbulence, checks underway
Rescue teams and local officials quickly reached the spot, helped everyone out, and arranged taxis for their trip to Dehradun.
The pilot, Capt. Anupam Chaudhary (an ex-Indian Air Force pilot), managed the situation calmly.
Authorities say sudden weather turbulence was behind the scare, and technical checks are now underway to find out more.