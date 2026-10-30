Helicopter from Badrinath crashes near Joshimath, Trans Bharat helicopters grounded
India
A helicopter flying from Badrinath to Dehradun crashed near Joshimath on Friday, carrying six people on board, five passengers and the pilot.
Search teams from the state and the army are working in the area, and as a safety move, Uttarakhand has grounded all helicopters run by Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt. Ltd.
Six identified amid safety concerns
The six people on board include passengers Prathapa, Arun, Shankar Gowda, Sudheer K, HS Natraja, and pilot Captain Himanshu.
The crash happened near Joshimath while flying from Badrinath to Dehradun.
This incident is part of a bigger issue: Uttarakhand has seen at least 12 separate helicopter incidents in the last decade, raising real concerns about flight safety during busy pilgrimage seasons like Char Dham Yatra.