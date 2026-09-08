Hemkunt Foundation offers free shelter after Satya Niketan PG collapse
After a five-story boys' PG building collapsed in Delhi's Satya Niketan on September 6, leaving seven dead and many injured, the Hemkunt Foundation is offering free shelter and meals at Gurdwara Moti Bagh for students suddenly left without a place to stay.
As Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia from the foundation put it, "No forms, no questions- just come!"
Delhi arrests, Supreme Court PG probe
The collapse has sparked big concerns about safety in South Campus PGs, where students often pay hefty rent for cramped rooms.
Authorities have arrested the building owner, her family, and a contractor for negligence.
Now, the Delhi government is looking at stricter rules for PGs, and the Supreme Court plans to investigate similar housing issues across India to make sure student accommodations are actually safe.