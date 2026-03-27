IMD warns of thunderstorms, lightning, rainfall in parts of India

India is set for a spell of unsettled weather from March 27, with rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds expected in several parts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the western disturbance will mainly influence this weather change. Hill states and parts of the Northeast are likely to be most impacted by these changes.

Weather forecast Western Himalayan region The IMD has said that the western disturbance will bring light to moderate rainfall and snowfall over the western Himalayan region from March 27-31. States like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are likely to witness isolated precipitation, thunderstorms, and gusty winds of 30-50km/h. A fresh spell of widespread rainfall and snowfall is likely from March 29 onward.

Plains forecast Northwest plains The IMD has also predicted that the plains of northwest India will see scattered rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds between March 27 and 31. States such as Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to be affected. This is due to the active western disturbance and associated atmospheric systems causing unsettled weather conditions across these regions.

Advertisement

Northeast forecast Northeast India Northeast India is also likely to witness active weather with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorms. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to see strong winds of 30-50km/h with isolated thundersqualls. Heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Assam and Meghalaya between March 27-29, while Arunachal Pradesh may also see intense showers around March 28-29.

Advertisement

Regional forecast Eastern and central India Weather activity is also expected in eastern India, with West Bengal and Sikkim likely to witness scattered rainfall with thunderstorms between March 27 and 29. Bihar and Jharkhand may see similar conditions during this period. In central India, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha are expected to witness isolated rainfall and thunderstorms over the coming days.