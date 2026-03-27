IMD warns of thunderstorms, lightning, rainfall in parts of India
What's the story
India is set for a spell of unsettled weather from March 27, with rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds expected in several parts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the western disturbance will mainly influence this weather change. Hill states and parts of the Northeast are likely to be most impacted by these changes.
Weather forecast
Western Himalayan region
The IMD has said that the western disturbance will bring light to moderate rainfall and snowfall over the western Himalayan region from March 27-31. States like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are likely to witness isolated precipitation, thunderstorms, and gusty winds of 30-50km/h. A fresh spell of widespread rainfall and snowfall is likely from March 29 onward.
Plains forecast
Northwest plains
The IMD has also predicted that the plains of northwest India will see scattered rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds between March 27 and 31. States such as Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to be affected. This is due to the active western disturbance and associated atmospheric systems causing unsettled weather conditions across these regions.
Northeast forecast
Northeast India
Northeast India is also likely to witness active weather with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorms. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to see strong winds of 30-50km/h with isolated thundersqualls. Heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Assam and Meghalaya between March 27-29, while Arunachal Pradesh may also see intense showers around March 28-29.
Regional forecast
Eastern and central India
Weather activity is also expected in eastern India, with West Bengal and Sikkim likely to witness scattered rainfall with thunderstorms between March 27 and 29. Bihar and Jharkhand may see similar conditions during this period. In central India, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha are expected to witness isolated rainfall and thunderstorms over the coming days.
Temperature forecast
Changes in maximum temperatures expected
The IMD has said that maximum temperatures in northwest India may rise by around 2°C before falling by up to 4°C in the following days. In eastern India, temperatures may increase slightly over the next two days before dipping again with increased rainfall activity. However, no major changes are expected across many parts of central and southern India in the short term.