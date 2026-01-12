Next Article
Himachal: Child dies, 7 missing in Solan fire accident
India
A tragic fire broke out late Sunday night around 2am near the Old Bus Stand in Arki, Solan district, Himachal Pradesh, leaving one child dead and at least seven people still missing.
The fire was later brought under control, but search teams are still looking for those unaccounted for, including women.
The child's gender was yet to be ascertained.
What happened and who was affected?
The fire likely started from a brazier (angithi) brought indoors, with some locals saying gas cylinders may have exploded too.
The victims are mostly laborers from Nepal and Bihar—families just trying to get by.
Officials say support will be given to affected families once rescue work wraps up, and leaders across parties have shared their condolences over this heartbreaking loss.