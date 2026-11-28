Himachal wedding vehicle veers into gorge near Sundernagar, 2 dead
A wedding celebration in Himachal Pradesh turned tragic when a vehicle carrying five people veered off the road near Sundernagar and fell into a gorge.
Sadly, two men, Vijay Kumar, 36, and Puneet Kumar, 34, lost their lives. The three others were injured but survived.
Locals rush to help, 3 hospitalized
Locals rushed to help despite the darkness, and all three injured, Manoj, Surender, and Pankaj Kumar from Bodlidhar village, were taken to a hospital.
One of the injured was referred to AIIMS Bilaspur; the others are undergoing treatment.
Police say early reports point to loss of control as the cause, and an official investigation is underway.