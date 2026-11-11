Himanta Biswa Sarma backs Indira Dewri's DNA and CBI demands

Dewri says Rawat raped her in 2003, leading to the birth of her now 23-year-old son.

She is not happy with how the earlier CBI probe handled things and wants more, like a narco-analysis test and protection from threats she has received.

Rawat denies everything, saying he is open to court-monitored DNA tests and accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the case for politics ahead of elections.