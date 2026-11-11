Himanta Biswa Sarma backs Indira Dewri's DNA and CBI demands
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is standing with Indira Dewri in her fight for justice against former Uttarakhand Minister and Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat.
After meeting Dewri, Sarma publicly supported her push for a DNA test and a fresh Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into her paternity case.
Indira Dewri alleges Rawat raped her
Dewri says Rawat raped her in 2003, leading to the birth of her now 23-year-old son.
She is not happy with how the earlier CBI probe handled things and wants more, like a narco-analysis test and protection from threats she has received.
Rawat denies everything, saying he is open to court-monitored DNA tests and accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the case for politics ahead of elections.