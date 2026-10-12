Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Assam's 8th pay commission panel
Big update for Assam's government employees: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma just kicked off the state's eighth Pay Commission.
This team, led by Assam's former Additional Chief Secretary Subhas Das, who was named Chairman of the commission, has 18 months to suggest new salary structures and benefits.
It's a first for Assam after the Centre commissioned and set up its panel last year and could mean better pay ahead.
Assam CM issues 439 appointment letters
Alongside the commission news, Sarma handed out appointment letters to 439 new recruits, bringing his total hires to 1,65,749 so far.
Nearly 40% of current state employees are under 40, which Sarma says is helping refresh the administration.
The commission will also look at allowances and pensions, with arrears likely to be paid from 1 January 2026 and revised pay scales likely to be implemented in 2027 or 2028.
Plus, Assam's medical education scene is growing too, the medical college in Guwahati under the ESI scheme is about to welcome its second MBBS batch.