Hindu Jagaran Manch in Siliguri urges buying meat and biryani
India
Siliguri is in the spotlight after posters appeared urging people to buy meat and biryani from Hindu-owned shops, just before Durga Puja.
The posters came from the Hindu Jagaran Manch, who say it's just an appeal, not a rule.
Siliguri residents and leaders respond
Santosh Roy, a Siliguri resident, was surprised by the message, while former CPI(M) minister Asok Bhattacharya called for police action, saying it goes against India's secular values.
Meanwhile, Abhishek Das from the Manch said they're simply encouraging support for local Hindu businesses.
Union minister of state for education Sukanta Majumdar clarified his party isn't involved and reminded everyone that where you shop is your personal choice.