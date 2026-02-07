Hindu-Muslim unity doesn't make sense to me: RSS chief

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said at a Mumbai event that the idea of Hindu-Muslim unity doesn't make sense to him, because "we were never separate to begin with." He also touched on India's partition and said that embracing 'sarva dharma sambhav'—respect for all faiths—comes from Hindu values.

What Bhagwat said Bhagwat stated, "Hindu Muslim unity is a flawed concept because we were never separate to begin with."

He argued that while partition happened along religious lines, the drive for harmony comes from being Hindu.

His comments suggest he sees all communities as part of one larger identity.

What is the RSS? Bhagwat leads the RSS. The organization has many local branches.

The RSS describes itself as apolitical and aims to strengthen Indian society through its own worldview.