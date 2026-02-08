'Hindus in Bangladesh will get help from all Hindus': RSS
India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, speaking in Mumbai, said if the 1.25 crore Hindus in Bangladesh choose to stand their ground, "all Hindus across the world will help them."
His message was part of a lecture series marking 100 years of RSS.
Call to unite Hindus
Bhagwat's comments follow recent unrest in Bangladesh—after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted in August 2024 and minorities have faced more violence since December's killing of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi.
During his talk, Bhagwat also called for people to be alert about "infiltrators," report suspicious activity, and support unity among Hindus beyond caste lines.
He added that reservations for marginalized groups should stay "as long as needed."