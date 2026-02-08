Hindus leaving low-skilled jobs opens space for 'infiltrators': RSS chief
India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat recently said that many Hindus are leaving low-skilled jobs behind, which he believes has opened up space for "infiltrators" to take those roles.
He pointed out, "Everyone is chasing after high-paying jobs," during a lecture in Mumbai.
What else did Bhagwat say?
Bhagwat urged people to value manual work instead of just aiming for big salaries.
He talked about the need for production by the masses instead of mass production, healthy competition, and mastering technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and using them so they do not negatively affect employment.
On India becoming superpower
He also made other remarks during the lecture.