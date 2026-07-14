Hiranki village: Four feared dead after Yamuna currents swept swimmers
India
Four teenagers from Hiranki village in Delhi are feared dead after being swept away by strong currents while bathing in the Yamuna River on Sunday evening.
Out of five friends who went into the water, only one managed to raise an alarm and call for help.
NDRF and Delhi agencies search Yamuna
Rescue operations kicked off quickly, with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Delhi Fire Services, and Delhi Police all searching along the river.
Locals also rushed to their aid but haven't found the boys yet.