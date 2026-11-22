Hisar drill sees tank accidentally run over 2 Indian soldiers
A military training exercise in Haryana's Hisar district took a tragic turn on Saturday when two Indian Army soldiers were accidentally run over by a tank.
Dust clouds kicked up during the drill made it hard for the driver to see, leading to the accident.
Both men were rushed to the hospital but sadly did not make it.
Senior Army officials were informed, and arrangements for post-mortem examinations are underway.
Naiks Manish Kumar, Ankush Kumar identified
The two soldiers have been identified as Naik Manish Kumar from Shamli and Naik Ankush Kumar from Budaun, both in Uttar Pradesh.
They were standing in front of the tank when visibility dropped, causing this heartbreaking incident.
The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, and senior officers have been informed.
This reminds us that even training exercises can carry real risks for those serving.