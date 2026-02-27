Holi fares: Flights up to 185% compared with mid-March fares India Feb 27, 2026

If you're planning to fly home for Holi, brace yourself—airfares on popular routes have shot up by as much as 185%.

A Bengaluru-Gorakhpur ticket now ranges from about ₹19,589 to ₹20,829, and Bengaluru-Patna is at ₹15,585.

Even Delhi-Gaya and Delhi-Patna flights are crossing ₹11K.

That's a big leap from mid-March prices, which varied by route — some Delhi fares were around ₹4.5K while Bengaluru fares were closer to ₹7.5-8K.