Holi: Men throw colors, mud at moving train; video goes viral
A video of men throwing colored water and mud at a moving train during Holi was shared on social media and drew online criticism, leaving many people upset about the reckless behavior.
Shared on social media, the clip shows the group waiting by the tracks and hurling colors as the train passes, raising serious concerns about safety and respect for public spaces.
Call for action
The National Crime Investigation Bureau, Bihar, called the act "unacceptable" and urged strict action against those involved.
Online, people echoed these concerns, pointing out how dangerous such stunts can be and stressing that festivals shouldn't come at the cost of public safety.
The incident has also sparked conversations about civic responsibility and respecting shared spaces.