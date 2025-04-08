What's the story

A 19-year-old girl from Varanasi has alleged that she was abducted and subjected to sexual assault by various individuals from March 29 to April 4.

The Class 12 student had gone missing after she went to a hookah bar on March 29. She reached home on April 4 and revealed her ordeal to her family, who informed police.

Some of the accused are familiar faces from social media interactions and former classmates.