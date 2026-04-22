How IAF saved Delhi from Pakistan's ballistic missile attack

A year after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, new revelations have surfaced about the Indian Air Force (IAF) foiling a potential attack on Delhi . During the military conflict with Pakistan last year, an IAF unit in Sirsa, Haryana, led by Air Commodore Rohit Kapil, intercepted a ballistic missile aimed at the national capital. The operation was carried out using India's advanced Barak-8 surface-to-air missile system.

Offensive Fatah-II or Shaheen missile fired toward India during conflict In response to the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In retaliation, Islamabad escalated its aggression by using drones and shelling against several locations in India. The conflict intensified when a Pakistani missile, either a Fatah-II or a Shaheen, was launched with its target believed to be Delhi in May last year.

Successful interception IAF intercepted Pakistan's missile on May 10 last year On May 10, 2025, the Indian military announced its success in thwarting Pakistan's attempt to target Delhi with the Fatah-II ballistic missile. The operation was carried out by an IAF unit stationed at Sirsa,a strategically important forward air base along the western border. The unit successfully neutralized the threat using Barak-8 SAM system.

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Advanced technology What is Barak-8 missile system? The Barak-8 missile system, a joint project between India and Israel, is an advanced medium-range surface-to-air missile (MRSAM) with an operational range of 70km. It can be extended up to 100km and is capable of taking down a variety of aerial threats including cruise missiles, fighter jets, helicopters, UAVs, and even ballistic missiles. The system offers all-weather protection with a 360-degree coverage area.

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