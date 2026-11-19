Reissuing your PAN card? Here's the paperwork you need
What's the story
Reissuing a Permanent Account Number (PAN) card in India is a simple process, provided you have the right documents. The PAN card is an important financial document, and hence, knowing the necessary paperwork can save you time and effort. Here are the essential documents required to reissue your PAN card in India, and how you can easily get it done without any hassle.
Identity proof
Proof of identity documents
To reissue your PAN card, you need to provide proof of identity.
This can be done with documents such as an Aadhaar card, passport, voter ID card, or driving license.
These documents confirm your identity and help in the verification process.
Make sure that the details on these documents match those on your existing PAN card for a hassle-free procedure.
Address proof
Address verification documents
Along with identity proof, address verification is also a must for reissuing a PAN card.
Acceptable documents include utility bills, such as electricity or water bills, bank statements, or rental agreements.
These should clearly show your current address and match the details provided in your application form.
Date of birth proof
Proof of date of birth
Proof of date of birth is also required while applying for reissue of a PAN card.
This can be done through birth certificates, school leaving certificates, or any other government-issued document that clearly states your date of birth.
Make sure that this document is valid and accurately reflects your birth date.
Application process
Application form submission
Once you have all the required documents ready, fill out Form 49A (for Indian citizens) or Form 49AA (for foreign citizens) online or offline, as per your convenience.
Submit the filled form, along with self-attested copies of all supporting documents, at designated centers or through authorized online portals.
Pay any applicable fees to complete the process.
Application tracking
Tracking application status
After submitting your application for reissuing a PAN card, keep track of its status using acknowledgment numbers provided during submission.
You can check updates on official websites or through customer service channels until you receive confirmation about the issuance of the new card.