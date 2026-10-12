Hunasamaranahalli Mutt head Dayananda arrested over sexual exploitation and threats
India
Dayananda, the head of Hunasamaranahalli Mutt near Bengaluru, was arrested on Monday morning, October 12, 2026, after a 25-year-old woman accused him of sexual exploitation and threats.
Police registered a case under sections 69, 351 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Dayananda in 14 day judicial custody
Dayananda has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days while the investigation continues.
The woman provided audio and video evidence, which police are currently checking.
This case is drawing attention because the mutt is well-known in the Veerashaiva Lingayat community, making these allegations especially significant.