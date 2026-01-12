Next Article
Husband kills wife inside UP police station after elopement row
India
Anoop, 36, shot and killed his wife Soni, 33, inside the Pali police station in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning.
Soni had recently eloped with her lover, taking jewelry and cash with her. After the police found Soni and brought her back for legal proceedings, Anoop used a country-made pistol to shoot her while she was being escorted by a female constable.
The bullet hit her shoulder and chest; she died at the hospital.
What happened next
Anoop confessed to the murder after a sleepless night and was arrested at the scene.
Police suspended two officers for negligence in handling Soni's security.
The case is now under further investigation to understand how such a serious security lapse happened right inside a police station.