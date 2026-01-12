Husband kills wife inside UP police station after elopement row India Jan 12, 2026

Anoop, 36, shot and killed his wife Soni, 33, inside the Pali police station in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning.

Soni had recently eloped with her lover, taking jewelry and cash with her. After the police found Soni and brought her back for legal proceedings, Anoop used a country-made pistol to shoot her while she was being escorted by a female constable.

The bullet hit her shoulder and chest; she died at the hospital.