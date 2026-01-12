India faces $11.4 trillion diabetes bill—2nd highest in the world
A new study shows that diabetes could cost India a staggering $11.4 trillion between 2020 and 2050, making it the country with the second-biggest economic burden from the disease after the US.
Researchers looked at data from 204 countries to see just how much diabetes is draining economies worldwide.
Why is India hit so hard?
India has over a quarter of all people living with diabetes globally, which really drives up costs.
The study found that most of this financial strain actually comes from informal caregiving—family and friends stepping in to help—which makes up nearly 90% of the total burden.
Families may feel pressure both financially and emotionally as they care for loved ones with diabetes.
The bigger picture
Globally, diabetes costs add up to over $10 trillion (not counting informal care), or about 0.2% of world GDP.
With informal care included, that number skyrockets even more—showing just how much this disease impacts not only health but also everyday life and work for millions around the world.