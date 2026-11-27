Hyderabad police detain 4 Sadguru directors over alleged egg trafficking
Hyderabad police detained four directors from Sadguru Healthcare Services after uncovering an alleged human egg trafficking racket tied to Oasis Fertility and Sadguru clinics.
During Friday's overnight searches at their Begumpet offices, officers seized laptops and financial records, sealing the corporate offices for further investigation.
Police rescue 43 women, 9 arrested
The case opened up when police rescued 43 women who had been promised ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 per egg donation cycle but were exploited while the organizers made much more, around ₹3 lakh per cycle.
So far, nine people have been arrested.
Police are also seeking a nonbailable warrant against Venkata Surya Kiran Gedela, co-founder, founder-director, and are looking into funds amounting to several crores of rupees transferred from Oasis Fertility to Sadguru Healthcare Services Private Limited as they dig deeper into how this operation worked.