Hyderabad video shows Rapido rider following passenger over unpaid fare
A Hyderabad video showing a heated exchange between a Rapido bike rider and his passenger is trending online.
The rider claims the woman refused to pay her fare after the ride, so he followed her and recorded their interaction, asking her to settle things at a police station.
The woman, however, warned him she'd accuse him of harassment if he didn't stop following her.
Gig worker protections spark online debate
The clip quickly set off conversations about gig workers' rights and what happens when disputes get messy.
Many people online backed the rider, saying drivers need better protection from false accusations.
Meanwhile, the woman allegedly accused him of following her and threatened to file a harassment complaint against him.
The incident has people talking about a heated debate, with users discussing gig worker protection and false allegations.