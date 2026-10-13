Hyderabad woman Ajmera allegedly stabbed to death, husband missing
India
A heartbreaking incident in Hyderabad: Ajmera, 30, was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband, Mohammed Mustafa, after an argument on Monday.
The couple, originally from West Bengal and parents to three sons, had been married for around 15 years.
After the attack, Mustafa fled and is still missing.
Police register case, record children's statements
Police have registered a case and are searching for Mustafa.
Officers visited the home soon after the incident, took Ajmera's body for postmortem, and are now recording statements from their children who witnessed what happened.
Investigators are examining the circumstances that led to the incident and are working to establish the motive behind the alleged killing.