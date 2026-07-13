Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport ranks 4th globally for families
India
Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) just landed the fourth spot on a global list of the most family-friendly airports.
The ranking checked out things like kids' play zones, family security lanes, baby-changing stations, stroller services, comfy rest areas, strong Wi-Fi, and even support for neurodivergent travelers.
RGIA scored an impressive 18.5 out of 20.
Kadhir Kadhiravan lauds RGIA's family focus
Kadhir Kadhiravan, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited, shared that RGIA is focused on making travel smoother for everyone with thoughtful features and extra help for families.
He called this recognition a testament to RGIA's commitment to enhancing comfort and convenience for all passengers.