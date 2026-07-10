Hydrogen-powered mobility solutions are being tested on pilot projects on 10 highway corridors

'Hydrogen is fuel of future': Nitin Gadkari

By Snehil Singh 10:07 am Jul 10, 202610:07 am

What's the story

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said hydrogen will be the future of transportation. According to PTI, Gadkari said, "I am sure the future of the transportation industry is hydrogen, and hydrogen is the fuel of the future, and we are working on that." He was speaking at the Prawaas 5.0 and Bharat Prawaas Awards event in Gandhinagar. The government is currently conducting pilot projects on 10 highway corridors to test hydrogen-powered mobility solutions, including routes like Greater Noida-Delhi-Agra and Pune-Mumbai.