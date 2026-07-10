'Hydrogen is fuel of future': Nitin Gadkari
What's the story
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said hydrogen will be the future of transportation. According to PTI, Gadkari said, "I am sure the future of the transportation industry is hydrogen, and hydrogen is the fuel of the future, and we are working on that." He was speaking at the Prawaas 5.0 and Bharat Prawaas Awards event in Gandhinagar. The government is currently conducting pilot projects on 10 highway corridors to test hydrogen-powered mobility solutions, including routes like Greater Noida-Delhi-Agra and Pune-Mumbai.
Global leadership
Vehicle manufacturers urged to focus on passenger comfort
Gadkari also expressed confidence that India would soon be a global leader in innovation and cost competitiveness in alternative fuel and biofuel technologies. He urged vehicle manufacturers to focus on passenger comfort while adopting advanced technologies. "The duty of our manufacturers is to give more comfort with reasonable economic value," he said.
Safety concerns
Road safety is highest priority for government
Gadkari also highlighted road safety as a major concern, citing nearly five lakh road accidents in India every year. He noted that these accidents cause an estimated 3% loss to the country's GDP. "Road safety is the highest priority for the government," he said, adding that Indian two-wheeler manufacturers are able to sell 50% of their products abroad due to advancements in safety and technology.
Industry expansion
India aims to become global leader in automobile sector
Under Gadkari's tenure, India's automobile industry has grown from ₹14 lakh crore to ₹22 lakh crore. The government aims to make India the global leader in this sector. To reduce dependence on imported crude oil, the Centre is promoting alternative fuels. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said E25 (petrol blended with 25% ethanol) is being tested, but no decision has been made on its commercial introduction.
Fuel options
Ethanol has lower calorific value but doesn't affect mileage
Gadkari reiterated that fuel policy decisions rest with the petroleum ministry but supported offering consumers multiple alternative fuel options. He said, "Ethanol has a lower calorific value and has a minor impact on mileage." Puri said Gadkari had invited anyone claiming engine damage due to ethanol-blended fuel to approach him directly, adding previous complaints had found other reasons for reported problems.